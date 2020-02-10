Gone are the days when pickup trucks were nothing more than workhorses with just the bare essentials inside their cabins. You can now spend upwards of $60,000 and get a Sierra 1500 Denali with soft leather and advanced tech that was previously only accessible in the true luxury segment. Load up the configurator and you’ll stumble upon an option for a rear-seat entertainment system with DVD player for $1,995. Do you really need it? No. Do some people want it? Certainly.

More upscale trucks are to come as customers seem to be more willing to dig deeper into their pockets and get a fancier interior that makes the workday pass by faster. Taking into consideration lots of people are nowadays buying trucks purely as lifestyle vehicles, cramming more technology and adding nicer materials is a viable business decision.

When the 2021 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe were revealed, just about everyone took notice of how their interiors were a big step in the right direction compared the Silverado’s cabin. Should you want your pickup to get some of the nice amenities implemented in the fullsize SUVs, you’ll be happy to hear it’s actually on the agenda. The same thing can be said about the 2021 GMC Yukon / Yukon XL and how its interior will lend some of the bits and pieces to the Sierra.

In an interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks, Stuart Pierce, Senior Marketing Manger for GMC Trucks and SUVs, said “you’re gonna see some similarities.” He went on to motivate this decision by saying “our customers are looking for very premium appointments in a very capable truck.”

According to the latest intel, both the Silverado and Sierra will get an interior overhaul sometime next year for the 2022MY. The changes won’t be limited to just installing a larger infotainment system and redesigning the dashboard as the trucks are said to benefit from an improved fit and finish. These tweaks will be a response to evolving market trends and also to better fight Ram and its latest 1500, which has been praised for its interior. These upgrades are also earmarked for the HD models, but will likely come at a later date.

It’s not just the interiors that will be going through updates as there will be revisions on the outside, too. Bob Krapes, Marketing Director at Chevy Trucks, told MC&T during the Chicago Auto Show the company is “working on some projects that will grab exterior design on one, and grab interior design on the other.” MC&T speculates the meaner look reserved to the Z71 and AT4 trims could influence an off-road truck, possibly a Silverado ZRX to take on the Ford F-150 Raptor and the upcoming Ram 1500 Rebel we spotted recently.