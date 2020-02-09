718 Spyder Is No Baby Porsche, See It Hit 190 MPH On The Autobahn

When it comes to the Porsche line-up the mid-engined Cayman and Boxster have perpetually lived in the shadow of the 911. Although the mid-engined layout of the Cayman and Boxster is in many ways superior to the rear-engined 911, Porsche always reserves its best engines for the 911. When Porsche revealed the high-performance 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, it was a step that brought the greater performance to Porsche’s sweetest chassis.

The Porsche 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 are powered by a bespoke 4.0-liter flat-6 engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Unfortunately, this 4.0-liter flat-6 is not related to 4.0-liter found in the 911 GT3. Instead, Porsche created this new engine by increasing the displacement of the 3.0-liter flat-6 used in the 911 and removed the turbos. The result is a 414 horsepower high revving flat-6 that matches the character of the revised chassis.

To match the new engine, Porsche revised the 718 Spyder’s chassis and suspension. To start, Porsche added lighted front suspension components, revised wheel mounts, tweaked ball joints, and greater suspension adjustability. For track prep, the 718 Spyder’s suspension allows for the manual adjustment of Height, camber, toe, and anti-roll bars. All of these suspension parameters can be modified on their own leading to an endlessly adjustable suspension.

Dynamic transmission mounts allow for a more comfortable driving experience thanks to their response to varying driving conditions. Based on the driving mode, driving style, and suspension feedback the 718 Spyders 6-speed manual transmission mounts adjust their firmness. This clever system allows for great weight control and driving enjoyment.

In today’s video, we see a Porsche 718 Spyder run to its 190mph top speed on the Autobahn. This impressive top speed is 20mph faster than the stock Porsche 718 Boxster which can only hit 170mph. Just another reason the 718 Spyder is worth it.





