Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 630 pound-feet (854 Newton-meters) of torque – those numbers borders the supercar category, but those aren't from a wedge-shaped mid-engined machine. We're talking about the Cadillac CTS-V – a four-door sedan that's powered by the same V8 from the Corvette C7 Z06.

If not for its lackluster interior appointments, the CTS-V is one desirable machine based on its performance alone. Too bad, its production has ended last year, replaced by the CT5-V. Yes, there's a 5 in there, not an S.

Gallery: Traxxas Cadillac CTS-V RC

6 Photos

But if you're among those who would like to own a brand-new CTS-V, there's still hope. Although you have to turn your attention to the RC toymaker Traxxas.

Just like the supercharged sedan this RC was based on, the Traxxas CTS-V produces a lot of power. It features a new 4-Tec 2.0 AWD chassis that features both brushed and brushless versions. The latter will blow you away, as it allows the RC to reach speeds of over 70 miles per hour.

The Traxxas is available in both blue and silver finishes, similar to how a CTS-V looked like before. Even better, it can drift, too, which you can watch on the video on top of this page.

In case you're sold with the Traxxas CTS-V RC, you can buy one for $75, but that's for the body only. The 4-Tec 2.0 AWD chassis are sold separately, with the brushed version carrying a price tag of $225.99. The brushless 70+ mile per hour version will set you back $150 more.