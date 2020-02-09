Imagine it's the end of the world, a virus has wiped out most of the population, or a catastrophic event has left most of the surface of the earth uninhabitable. You're one of the lucky survivors, living off the land and moving from place to place once resources have been exhausted. You need a vehicle that's dependable, can go anywhere, and has extra capabilities to increase your chances of survival. The Sherp meets all these requirements, and more. Oh, and it has a fold-up front windscreen – that alone is worth the price of admission.

Gallery: Sherp ATV Is The Ultimate Vehicle To Survive The Zombie Apocalypse

9 Photos

This four-wheeled vehicle is actually amphibious and floats with ease thanks to a super buoyant body. In each wheel is an independent gas tank, capable of holding about 14.5 gallons per tire, for a total of 61 gallons worth of fuel. Oh, and the torquey yet frugal 1.5-liter turbo diesel from Kubota is good for 44 horsepower and consumes only 0.5 to 0.7 gallons per hour on any terrain. Oh, and those tires have an inflation and deflation system built-in, allowing the driver to adjust the tire pressures to suit the terrain. A five-speed manual transmission takes care of the power delivery to all four wheels, and the Sherp can clear obstacles 23 inches high and dispense with gradients of up to 35°. It has a top speed of 24.5 miles per hour on the road, and 3.7 miles per hour on the water, and it can transition easily from each surface. You also have the ability to turn the Sherp in the same spot, similar to that of a tracked vehicle, and the interior compartment can fit u to four beds or two bench type seats for four to six people. Storage is courtesy of a compartment under the floor boards, totaling 45 gallons to store necessary things, equipment, or the installation of an additional fuel tank.

Check out the video above, courtesy of Barcroft Cars' Ridiculous Rides to see it in action. It certainly gives us that space-age terrestrial transport vibe. Hey, maybe these guys can help NASA out with their lunar rover designs? The Sherp starts at about $100,000, and there's even a pickup version available on their site.