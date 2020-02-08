The Toyota Supra has been one of the most eagerly anticipated revivals of a manufacturer's nameplate in recent memory. We know what the actual performance figures are of the Supra available in the United States. We all know about it's shared engineering with BMW. And we all know that a four-cylinder Toyota Supra was introduced in other markets at the same time the straight-six was launched. So, when will that four-cylinder option make it stateside? Right on the heels of our recent article on the introduction of the four-cylinder Toyota Supra for Europe comes some juicy info from the guys over at MotorTrend.

In a recent talk with Ed Laukes, Toyota's Vice President of Marketing, at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, MotorTrend asked about the possibility of the four-banger Supra actually making it to the United States. Laukes' answer was simply to stay tuned and wait until next week. Now, next week also happens to be the Daytona 500, and what better place to reveal any info than at a race series supported heavily by Toyota. Just around them middle of 2019, people also picked up on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder Supra engine being certified for sale in California, together with the other BMW models that share this engine. Knowing how strict the standards are for emissions in California, if it's good enough for them, then its definitely good enough for the entire country.

Now, there are two types of turbocharged 2.0-liter engines depending on which market you're looking at. There's one that's 194 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque and one that is tuned to a higher 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. MotorTrend reckons, and we do too, that we're getting the higher specced engine, similar to that in the BMW Z4 s30i. We're pretty excited at the idea of a more accessible Toyota Supra, and while it may not be as fast, it may just be as fun. We're gonna have to wait until next weekend to find out more, so keep an eye out for this one