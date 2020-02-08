Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 Is A Heavily Moparized Off-Roader

It will arrive in Jeep dealerships this summer.
The Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world, and seeing one in different flavors is somehow customary now to the nameplate.
However, Jeep wants to show off-roading enthusiasts how it's really done with the introduction of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 at the Chicago Auto Show. Mopar has done all the dirty work on this limited edition Wrangler, featuring a wide array of Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) targeted to the off-road enthusiast.
Gallery: 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 at the Chicago Auto Show
The modifications in the Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 include high-strength, full-aluminum doors, plus JPP steel tube doors and a new mirror kit. According to FCA, the tube doors deliver an open-air feel unlike any other production SUV, as well as the mesh sunbonnet that provides shade for all passengers.
To further enhances its off-roading prowess, the Wrangler JPP 20 is equipped with a steel front bumper and skid plate that are designed to take any trail. The narrower bumper is also black powder-coated with D-rings for extra towing capability. Mopar also throws in a JPP Rubicon Winch includes 100 feet of Warn Spydura synthetic rope that's completely waterproof to ensure reliable operation during adverse conditions.
Other updates include a 2-inch lift kit, 5-inch and 7-inch off-road LED light kits (including mounting brackets), and a choice between five available JPP off-road wheelsets and a set of five tires.
The Wrangler JPP 20 will be available in Ocean Blue or White, with additional exterior features such as an American Flag hood graphic, a blacked-out fender vents and fuel door, JPP graphic decal on the passenger-side quarter panel, and a laser-etched, forged-aluminum JPP badge on the driver-side fender and on the rear swing-gate assembly.
Mopar Introduces New Limited-edition Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20 to Showcase Jeep Performance Parts
- Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20 features numerous quality-tested, off-road Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) and accessories, including a 2-inch lift kit, Rubicon Warn Winch, LED light packages and more
- Mopar Custom Shop factory-trained technicians to provide superior craftsmanship with installation of specific components following factory production
- Dealer orders for limited-edition Wrangler JPP 20 open in second quarter; vehicles to arrive in Jeep dealerships this summer
- Jeep Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world and only vehicle to win “4x4/SUV of the Year” from SEMA since inception of award in 2010
- JPP portfolio includes more than 200 factory-backed, quality-tested parts and accessories, specifically designed and engineered for the off-road enthusiast
“The new limited-edition Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 is a ‘check-all-the boxes’ off-road vehicle for enthusiasts,” said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care for FCA – North America. “We loaded the Jeep brand’s iconic rock crawler with factory-backed and quality-tested, authentic Jeep Performance Parts specifically designed and engineered to tackle the toughest conditions.”
New 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20
Based on the four-door Jeep Wrangler, the Wrangler JPP 20 carries a range of quality-tested parts and accessories from the JPP portfolio.
In addition to high-strength, full-aluminum doors, JPP steel tube doors and a new mirror kit are standard equipment. Tube doors, along with a mesh sun bonnet that provides shade for all passengers, deliver an open-air feel unlike any other production SUV. Standard JPP rock rails are made of heavy-gauge steel and Durabull®-coated (truck bedliner coating) to provide superior protection and durability.
The JPP steel front bumper and skid plate are designed to take on whatever the trail can throw at it. Wide enough to provide fender protection, but narrower than the stock version, the bumper is black powder-coated with D-rings for extra towing capability. Completely waterproof to ensure reliable operation during water fording and other adverse conditions, the JPP Rubicon Winch includes 100 feet of Warn Spydura synthetic rope.
The Trailer-tow and Heavy Duty Electrical Group includes four auxiliary switches, a high-capacity 240-amp alternator and a Class II hitch receiver with four- and seven-pin adapters.
The Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 will be available in Ocean Blue or White. Additional standard exterior features include:
- American Flag hood graphic
- Blacked-out fender vents and fuel door
- JPP graphic decal on the passenger-side quarter panel
- Laser-etched, forged-aluminum JPP badge on the driver-side fender and on the rear swing-gate assembly
The Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 will be delivered with an exclusive owner’s kit. The kit will be uniquely packaged with a personalized booklet and other memorabilia. Also included in the owner’s kit will be a customer credit that may be used toward the following dealer-installed equipment:
- JPP 2-inch lift kit
- JPP 5-inch and 7-inch off-road LED light kits, including mounting brackets
- Choice of one of five available JPP off-road wheel sets and set of five tires
The standard Technology Group includes a 7-inch instrument panel cluster and fourth-generation Uconnect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available on its 7-inch touchscreen. In addition, Rear Park Assist and Blind-spot Monitoring also are standard.
A full array of fuel-efficient powertrain options is available for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20, including:
- 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque) with engine stop-start (ESS) or mild-hybrid eTorque assist technology
- 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine (260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque) with ESS
- 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine (285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque) with ESS or mild-hybrid eTorque assist technology
Production of the Wrangler JPP 20 will be limited for the 2020 model year. Dealer orders open in the second quarter and vehicles will arrive in dealerships this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.
JPP products from Mopar: Factory engineered, authentic quality
The Mopar brand is coming off a decade of successful limited-production, high-performance vehicle customizations between the 2010 and 2019 model years. Building off that success and the growth of the Jeep brand, a laser focus is being placed on the JPP brand and the quality parts designed for off-road enthusiasts.
More than 200 Jeep Performance Parts and accessories were developed in close conjunction with the Jeep brand and the Mopar Product Design Office. During the process, more than 100,000 hours were spent on development, testing and validation before parts were brought to market. Specifically:
- Parts are tested to the everyday equivalent of 150,000 miles, on- and off-road
- Temperature testing is completed from as low as -40 degrees F to as high as 203 degrees F
- Comprehensive impact testing is completed for safety
- Corrosion testing and unique coatings are tested to equivalent of 10 years of everyday use
- All electrical components are tested for compatibility
The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world; more than 90 percent of Jeep Wrangler owners buy at least one accessory for their vehicle.
For 10 straight years, since the inception of the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Awards in 2010, the Jeep Wrangler has been the only vehicle to be honored as the “4x4/SUV of the Year.” The SEMA Awards are the show’s definitive annual original equipment manufacturer honors, shining a light on the hottest vehicles that showcase aftermarket parts.
More information on Jeep Performance Parts is available at www.mopar.com/jpp.