Remember that article we recently did about ABT planning to release a number of options for those looking to increase the performance potential on their Volkswagen Transporter vans? Well, it's finally official as the world's largest tuner of Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, ABT, has revealed that the full line of performance parts will finally launch for the VW van in March of this year. While the initial press release they distributed focused on the power package that ABT has planned, they've also recently detailed a number of other bits relating to some exterior parts. Well, you know, you gotta make what is essentially a rolling loaf of bread into something a little bit more aerodynamic.

Gallery: ABT Tries To Make The VW Transporter More Aerodynamic

11 Photos

If you do decide to drop the ABT Power Performance Upgrade on the top-spec 2.0-liter VW Transporter, expect a jump from 199 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque to an impressive 226 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque. Going for the standard 2.0-liter mill gets you a boost of 180 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque compared to the stock 150 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. These numbers are still impressive, given the fact that it's a van you're running. Naturally, there has to be some show to this amount of go. Introducing the ABT Aero Package, which can be ordered in separate pieces or as a set from ABT Sportsline. It includes a front skirt add-on, front grille add-on, side skirts for both long and short wheelbases, rear skirt set with four glossy black end pipes and rear wing. You also have a choice between 19 or 20-inch wheels in either matt black or diamond machined finishes.

Check out the gallery to see the difference and how much more sporty the Transporter looks after the kit is applied. Also, that Bilstein Height Adjustable Suspension Kit can do wonders for the overall stance, allowing both the front and rear to be lowered between 1.5 and 2.7 inches. As an alternative, special suspension springs are currently being developed and will be available soon. This aero package is also available across the rest of the smaller engine lineup, but why would you want to look fast instead of actually being fast?