The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette gets a right-hand drive version, and buyers in Japan are snapping them up quickly. A report from Yahoo Japan says that Chevy received over 300 orders for the new 'Vette within just 60 hours of starting to take reservations.

Chevy introduced the C8 to Japan at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January and also took orders for them there. The company's dealers have also started accepting applications from interested buyers. Deliveries of the right-hand drive Corvette don't begin there until spring 2021, so the customers have to be patient before getting the car.

"The age group varies from the 20s to the 70s. The locality is not particularly characteristic of Corvette and there are many urban areas like Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka like other Chevrolet cars," a GM Japan spokesperson told Yahoo Japan.

Prices for the C8 in Japan start at over 10 million yen ($91,083.50 at current exchange rates). The 2LT grade takes the figure to 11.18 million yen ($101,845), and the 3LT is 14 million yen ($127,534). For comparison, the car starts at $58,900 (plus a $1,095 destination fee) in the United States.

Other than being right-hand drive, the Japanese version of the C8 Corvette is the same as its American counterpart. A 6.2-liter V8 pumps out 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (631 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic.

For American buyers, the production of the Corvette is now underway. Current speculation suggests that deliveries to customers could start in March.