It appears trouble is afoot in the General Motors camp with its light-duty pickup trucks. GM is in the process of contacting owners of certain 2019 GMC and Chevrolet pickup trucks regarding possible brake failure. The issue could affect Cadillac CT6 owners as well. Brake failure is a daunting concern in any moving vehicle, never mind a full-size sedan or pickup truck. 128,519 vehicles could be affected all total.

The problem actually stems from a previous brake recall issued on December 12, 2019. That recall (NHTSA campaign number 19V8890000) was issued to fix a software problem that could cause the anti-lock and stability control systems to fail. The recall affected 463,995 vehicles including the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, and Cadillac CT6, all from the 2019 model year. The fix was a simple reprogramming of the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM).

However, it appears the software fix may have had an unexpected consequence that didn’t just affect the stability or anti-lock systems, but the functionality of the brakes overall. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the update may have affected how the OnStar remote start function and brake systems communicate. That, in turn, could cause brake failure.

In an email to Motor1.com, a GM spokesperson had this to say about the problem.

GM has notified dealers it has updated the software calibration being used to complete a non-compliance field action GM filed this past December with NHTSA on certain 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups and the Cadillac CT6 due to a potential degradation in braking performance. Under the revised repair, dealers will re-flash the vehicles’ electronic brake control module (ECBM) with a new calibration that resolves the initial issue and the recent complaints. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our customers who will need to return to their dealership for additional servicing. The safety of our customers is the overriding priority in everything we do. GM acted promptly to identify and investigate the issue and recall the affected vehicles. To our knowledge, there have been no accidents, injuries, or fatalities related to the issue/recall.

GM is reportedly in the process of contacting upwards of 1,700 owners who complained of problems, and a new recall for approximately 128,519 vehicles that had the prior recall done is underway. The NHTSA has also been notified, but as of February 6, a recall notice has not been posted to the organization’s website.

In the meantime, the NHTSA has received numerous complaints about either partial or total brake failure after the initial December recall was done, with some tied to OnStar functionality. Additionally, the Free Press article cites several individuals and organizations saying the automaker should’ve acted quicker in getting the word out about this potential problem.