Race through history.
When you first load Beat That, the new mobile racing game from Acura, you wouldn’t be wrong to think you’d accidentally opened an OutRun emulator. The 8-bit soundtrack and graphics, and red, pixelated Acura NSX do their best to transport you back to 1986. The game is based on an Acura commercial of the same name, from the automaker’s “Less Talk, More Drive” campaign, and it helps celebrate 30 years of Acura – and video game – history. It puts players in control of some of the same models seen in the ad, ranging from the 1991 Acura NSX to the Acura Type S Concept.
The free-to-play game offers six levels paired with six Acura models. The levels are:
- Level 1: 1991 Acura NSX – 8-bit Beach
- Level 2: 1998 Acura Integra Type R – Warehouse Complex
- Level 3: 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec – Snowy Summit
- Level 4: Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype race car – Grand Prix Circuit
- Level 5: 2020 Acura NSX – Super Skyway
- Level 6: Acura Type S Concept – Cyber Tunnel
Each level progresses through video game history, starting with the iconic 8-bit style of the 1980s and 1990s before becoming more photo-realistic to match today’s powerful gaming graphics. The music changes, too. Acura even went as far as giving each Acura vehicle in the game their own unique driving characteristics and performance attributes.
Beat That goes beyond six levels of mobile motoring mischief. There are “dynamic share cards” that allow players to share their results on social media. Players can also challenge friends through their instant messaging platform of choice. If players want more competition, they can head to the daily top 10 or all-time top 10 leaderboards and hit the “Challenge” button next to a specific time. The game will then overlay a ghost car to run against.
Beat That is available to play on desktop and smartphones right through the browser. It’s also available on the Facebook Instant Games platform. Drivers, start your engines and charge your smartphones.
