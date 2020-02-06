Okay, it’s time to cue all the wow, this truck is hot jokes. We’ll try not to let the puns fly too recklessly as we step through this article showcasing a big Ford truck modified for fire duty. Admittedly, we’re used to seeing fire trucks being, well, big trucks. That’s not to say an F-550 is small, but parked next to a massive Rosenbauer tanker, it looks like a bottle of hot sauce.

It’s not small, however. This particular firefighting rig started life as an F-550 dually, and the crew at General Truck Body in Houston made it bigger. It’s designed to be a quick-response vehicle for fires in remotes areas, and to make that happen, the dual-rear tires were converted to super singles. A 2.5-inch custom suspension lift was added along with Fox shocks, and the rear leaf springs were ditched in favor of coil springs. This truck won't burn up the pavement, but with 41-inch off-road tires all around, it should conquer just about anything when the pavement ends.

If that doesn’t sound terribly impressive, keep in mind it goes off-road while carrying roughly 5,000 pounds of water. That’s 500 gallons worth, and it’s blasted in all directions by a small diesel engine mounted at the rear, driving a hefty pump. The water is held in a large tank mounted in a fully custom nine-foot bed with storage galore for shovels, axes, or anything else needed in the field. Water exits via a hose at the rear, or through a front monitor that can be controlled inside the truck. There are also small nozzles at the corners of the custom front bumper that shoot water on the ground, just in case the truck’s environment gets too hot to handle.

All in all, it's a crazy-impressive firetruck and the TFLNow crew gives us a great look at all the details. It’s certainly something we don’t see every day, and with its mission being quick-response for fire suppression, we hope it’s something we only see in videos like this.