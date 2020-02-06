The Kia Sedona (also known as the Carnival in some markets) just received a refresh in the United States for the 2019 model year, but new spy shots have caught the company's development of the next-generation model of the minivan.

Unfortunately, this minivan still wears loads of concealment. There's a mix of a camouflaged wrap, fake panels, and loose material over the doors. There are some noteworthy features, though. The headlights are narrower than on the current model, and the grille appears to have a steeper rake. To maintain ample space inside, there's not much you can do with a minivan's silhouette, and this vehicle retains that look. The engineers completely hide the back.

Rumors indicate that the new Sedona might adopt all-wheel drive at least as an option. This would follow the lead of the Toyota Sienna and newly refreshed Chrysler Pacifica. Kia's existing platform underneath the current model doesn't support the system, so it would have to adopt new underpinnings. There would also be a revised rear suspension layout.

Kia moved 15,931 examples of the Sedona in the United States in 2019, which was down from 17,928 in the previous year. Deliveries for 2020 didn't have a good start with a volume of 1,012 minivans, versus 1,348 of them in January 2019.

A debut date for the new generation is a mystery, but our spies think it could happen as soon as September 2020. Kia's launch strategy generally has the company unveil models in South Korea first before bringing them elsewhere. This hints at an American premiere in late 2020 or very early 2021.