Jaguar revealed a significant mid-cycle refresh for its suave F-Type late last year. The two-door Jag received a host of exterior tweaks along with a digital upgrade inside, and more power under the hood for the R model. What we didn’t know was the cost for various F-Type trim levels, but that’s no longer the case. Jaguar has released prices for all 2021 F-Type models in the U.S., and there’s a pleasant surprise for base-model and R-Dynamic buyers.

The entry-level F-Type holds steady at $61,600 for the coupe and $64,700 for the convertible. Base price for the Type R-Dynamic AWD, however, drops a whopping $5,500 from the current model regardless of which roof you choose. You will pay extra for the F-Type R – the new base price is $1,400 more for the coupe and $1,000 more for the drop-top. Still, that’s not terrible considering the tech upgrade, never mind the 575-horsepower (429-kilowatt) supercharged V8 from the SVR that now sits under the hood. Prices do not include $1,025 in destination/handling charges.

Trim Level Powertrain Horsepower MSRP (Coupe/Conv) F-Type 2.0L I4 Turbo RWD 296 $61,600 / $64,700 F-Type First Edition 2.0L I4 Turbo RWD 296 $73,100 / $75,400 F-Type R-Dynamic 3.0L V6 SC AWD 380 $81,800 / $84,900 F-Type R 5.0L V8 SC AWD 575 $103,200 / $105,900

Jaguar also offers an F-Type First Edition for 2021, which is a bit odd for a mid-cycle refresh. It is based on the R-Dynamic model, but features the less-powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood. It further gains an exterior trim package in Dark Datin Gray, along with gray 20-inch wheels.

The updates for the entire F-Type line include a completely new front fascia with narrow headlights and a resculptured hood. New taillights are also installed at the rear, and interiors now make use of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in place of analog gauges. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with over-the-air updates enter the scene as well. In addition to more power in the F-Type R, the muscular coupe also rides on tweaked suspension components including springs, dampers, sway bars, and rear knuckles.

Jaguar says order banks are now open for the 2021 F-Type. Delivery dates, however, aren’t yet known.