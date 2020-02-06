Hot off an appearance in a Super Bowl commercial, the 2021 Genesis GV80 premium crossover gets its public debut at the Chicago Auto Show. Motor1.com has a team at the event, so here is a fresh look at the upcoming vehicle.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis GV80

32 Photos

The GV80 is the Genesis luxury brand's first crossover, and the model couldn't enter the popular segment soon enough. It features an imposing exterior design that includes novel elements like split headlights and exhaust outlets that are the same shape as the grille.

Buyers will be able to select between a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) or a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 with over 370 hp (267 kW). Both will use an eight-speed automatic gearbox The crossover will come standard with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel-drive with an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential will be an option.

Inside, the GV80 packs lots of technology across three rows of seating. There's a 14.5-inch, split-screen infotainment system with an available augmented-reality navigation display. The touchpad controller has handwriting recognition that lets owners write out selections for tasks like dialing numbers or inputting navigation destinations. There's also active noise canceling that reportedly creates an ultra-quiet cabin. The driver should be very comfort in a seat with seven air cells that functions in essence like an extra suspension.

The GV80 will go on sale this summer. Genesis isn't disclosing pricing yet. Rumors indicate the crossover would start at around $50,000 for the four-cylinder model. Opting for the V6 and loading it with options would allegedly take the cost to about $65,000. If this is correct, then the GV80 would undercut the comparable premium crossovers from Germany.