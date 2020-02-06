Hide press release Show press release

Mercedes-Benz Vans Unveils its First Pop Up Camper for the U.S. Market

With seating for five and sleeping for four, the Mercedes-Benz Weekender is more than just a daily driver.

Chicago. Today, Mercedes-Benz announced its first new modern, practical pop up camper van for the U.S. market. Harkening back to the glory days of camper vans, Mercedes-Benz drew inspiration from illustrious models of the past while integrating the latest sophisticated safety, reliability and convenience features to create a new modern pop top van.

The new camper vans are built by Driverge Vehicle Innovations, who are part of the MASTERSOLUTIONSTM program, in partnership with Peace Vans, one of the largest classic camper van repair and restoration shops in the United States. This adaptable vehicle can be used in myriad ways: traveling across the U.S. on extended road trips, taking the family on summer vacations or spring breaks, quick weekend explorations or having a comfortable place to work or relax after a surf or climbing session. The pop up camper offers unique flexibility, while the Metris is perfectly suited as a versatile daily driver designed to thrive in major metropolitan areas with a spacious interior and practical dimensions that fit in parking spots, garages and driveways in any city.

“Pop up campers are iconic and highly functional vehicles, “ says Robert Veit, VP and Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz USA Vans. “We have known for a long time that this market need was unmet as evidenced by the high demand for aging existing camper vans still on the road. With the help of our partners, Peace Vans and Driverge, we have utilized the Metris to create a product suited to those who seek adventure, but also need a versatile and comfortable vehicle for their day-to-day lives.”

The Weekender comes standard with the following features:

• An elevating roof with a sleeping area for two. Including an integrated spring

system, 2” memory foam mattress, 3 windows, and added USB ports for lights, charging and more.



A multipurpose rear bench seat that opens up into a bed for two. Additionally, when folded into the seat configuration, the seat moves along a rail position into four locations, allowing additional room for varying cargo needs.

Swiveling front seats that rotate 180 degrees allow your van to quickly turn into the perfect multipurpose lounge. Whether doing work after getting off the trail, sharing a meal or playing cards– the reconfigured space with seats fully swiveled adds a whole new dimension to the experience.

Standard on every Weekender package is a second battery to power your devices, light up your nights or suit any of your other campsite needs.

Optional features include:

Off-Grid Power and Integrated Solar Panels, preparing you for extended trips

with built in solar charging capacity.

Upgraded audio and navigation features to improve your road trip

experience.

Various personalization options with the world class 3M auto body wrap

materials. The Weekender can be wrapped in any one of 200 available

colors.

Camping upgrades:

o 8’awningforshadeandrainprotection

o Mosquito/bugscreensfortherearhatch,andslidingdoors

o Atentthatquicklyattachestotherearliftgateforaddedspaceand

privacy

Roof Racks for hauling surfboards, extra storage or skis for the slopes.

A pullout rear kitchen.

With its superior performance, safety and reliability, the best-in-class Mercedes-Benz Metris provides an ideal platform to create the Weekender. For example, the Metris offers sophisticated safety features, exemplary fuel economy, up to 15,000 mile service intervals and a tow rating of 5,000 pounds. Standard feature highlights for

®

the Metris include ATTENTION ASSIST , rearview camera and ECO start/stop. The

standard Crosswind Assist helps stabilize the van and boosts safety in strong, gusting crosswinds, while the dynamic handling system load adaptive ESP actively intervenes to help keep the van firmly under control and safe by automatically braking individual wheels and reducing engine power to help stabilize the vehicle if wheel spin, understeer or oversteer is detected.

“From adventure seeking millennials to hip retirees, everyone is craving authentic and connected experiences to nature,” says Harley Sitner, President of Peace Vans. “Small camper vans, like this exciting new Metris Weekender from Mercedes, hits a very large sweet spot in the market. The demand we see for these products is exceptional and the feedback from renters and early adopters is fantastic. Being experts in pop up campers, we are confident Mercedes has a fantastic product that is going to delight an entire new generation of road trippers.”

In addition to all the standard camper features, these vans will ship to the first 100 customers with a free National Parks Pass to help kick start their pop up van adventures. These all access passes are a small way to thank loyal customers and encourage exploration in the extensive National Park System.

The Weekender is built in partnership with Driverge Vehicle Innovations, a Mercedes- Benz MasterSOLUTIONSTM partner, the highest tier for Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vans, offering unparalleled quality, engineering and support. From their location in North Charleston, South Carolina – adjacent to the new Mercedes factory – Driverge, in partnership with Peace Vans, build these modern camper vans and ship them to dealers around the country.

ORDERING INFORMATION

As a MasterSOLUTIONSTM offering from Mercedes-Benz, customers can order the Weekender from any authorized Mercedes-Benz Vans dealer nationwide starting this spring. For customers seeking more information before ordering, select dealers will have vehicles available for viewing and trained personnel to help with the ordering process.