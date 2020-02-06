If you are looking to upgrade from a combustion-powered vehicle to an all-electric machine, now could be the best moment to do so. Audi has a killer offer for the E-Tron SUV, delivered to the customers in cooperation with Costco. An analysis from CarsDirect reveals that you can save as much as $13,000 from the zero-emission model’s MSRP.

A dealer incentive bulletin shows that the program began last month and currently involves a $2,000 cash bonus on all 2019 E-Tron models when buying or leasing through the Costco Auto Program. If you agree to complete an optional survey, you’ll also receive a $500 Costco Cash Card.

Gallery: 2020 Audi E-Tron: Review

29 Photos

In addition, the electric SUV is eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit and certain state and local plug-in incentives. There’s also a $3,000 Marketing Allowance discount by some dealers, which, according to CarsDirect, can be combined with 0.99% APR financing for up to 66 months.

Save Thousands On A New Audi e-tron MSRP $ 75,795 MSRP $ 75,795 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

This brings the total potential discounts to as much as $13,000 but it’s very important to note that not all dealers are advertising the Marketing Allowance, which means you’ll have to ask for it and shop around to find a dealer who is part of the program. If you do the math, the starting price of the E-Tron of $75,795 could go down to $60,000 thanks to this season’s discounts.

Audi’s offers will end on March 2 but the bonus from Costco is set to be available until March 31. The E-Tron is no longer eligible for the $2,000 Clean Vehicle Rebate in California due to new rules that took effect on December 3 last year and include a cap on MSRP prices.