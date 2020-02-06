There’s an updated Mazda MX-5 Miata for the 2020 model year and it brings healthy upgrades like a standard blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, and low-speed automatic emergency braking. If those features are not high in your priority list, then you can go with the 2019 model that will be cheaper than ever starting from next week.

According to CarsDirect, which claims it’s seen a manufacturer incentive bulletin, the 2019 MX-5 Miata will be available in the Northeastern part of the country with up to $3,000 below its MSRP coming from unadvertised dealer cash. The incentive will be part of Mazda’s Presidents' Day discount program but it’s important to note that it can't be combined with financing specials like 0.9% APR for 72 months. The publication says the offer will end on March 2.

Save Thousands On A New Mazda MX-5 Miata MSRP $ 26,650 MSRP $ 26,650 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

CarsDirect also says that “dealers are under no obligation to pass along dealer cash, so be sure to shop around.”

If you want to go all-in for the 2020 MX-5, bear in mind that the Club and Grand Touring trim levels now also offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additionally, the latter, when equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, now comes as standard with a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, and a shock tower brace.

The MX-5 Miata remains the world’s best-selling two-seat sports car and for the 2020 model year, in addition to the new standard i-Activsense safety features, it benefits from updated Mazda badging, fresh fonts, and a new key fob design. The roadster is still powered by a 2.0-liter engine with 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 151 pound-feet (205 Newton-meters) of torque. The four-cylinder mill pairs with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.