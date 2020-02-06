Here at Motor1.com, we love the Hyundai Palisade. Our own Senior Editor Jeff Perez concluded that it’s “an undeniable front-runner in the three-row segment” after his test drive of what is currently the brand’s hottest model on sale. We weren’t worried when last month the automaker increased the price of the large SUV by $250, adding $225 to the MSRP and $25 to the destination charge, but it seems that this could be becoming a trend now. Hyundai has just made the Palisade more expensive, again.

According to CarsDirect, if you are going to lease the three-row sport utility vehicle in Los Angeles, the marque will ask $100 more due at signing or exactly $3,499 with monthly installments of $339 for three years. This offer is based on an annual allowance of 10,000 miles and an MSRP of $32,895. It equates to $436 a month and at that price, the Palisade is $3/month more expensive than a $39,000+ 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L.

Not only that but the Palisade is no longer available with the $500 Competitive Owner Coupon which was an incentive offered to those coming from a rivaling brand.

In mid-January, Hyundai raised the Palisade’s starting price from $32,645 to $32,895. The price jump made the top-tier Palisade Limited wear a $47,745 sticker when equipped with all-wheel drive. The current offers are set to end on March 2.

In 2019, Hyundai sold 28,736 examples of its three-row offering but it’s important to note that it arrived at dealers in June. 2020 will be the model’s first full year on the market.