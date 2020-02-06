Just when you were thinking the Urus couldn’t be more dramatic, a German tuner that goes by the name of Keyvany is here to prove the Lambo Rambo’s successor can get a truly polarizing design. Looking as if it was created by the folks at Mansory, the Keyrus (named after combining the first syllables of the words “Keyvany” and “Urus”) rides on gigantic 24-inch alloys with fat tires housed by the chunky wheel arches.

But that’s not what makes this Super SUV look truly insane as the exposed carbon fiber gives the Urus a striking design. The diet applied at the front fascia has shaved off 34 kilograms (75 pounds) and is combined with a slightly more significant weight loss at the rear where Lamborghini’s first modern SUV has lost 41 kg (90 lbs). Those gargantuan air intakes at the front hold a pair of additional LED lights that stay true to Lamborghini’s “Y” motif implemented in the main headlights.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus by Keyvany

22 Photos

Keyvany also fiddled with the twin-turbo 4.0.-liter V8 engine as it no longer produces the stock 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. It now pumps out 820 hp and a whopping 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm). The added oomph has lowered the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint time to a supercar-matching 3.3 seconds or 0.3s less than the standard Lamborghini. At the same time, top speed has been bumped from 190 mph (305 km/h) to 202 mph (325 km/h).

Should you want the Urus to be lighter and look more ludicrous straight from the factory, Lamborghini will be more than happy to oblige. The meaner ST-X derivative will be released this year as a high-riding race car with a draconian diet removing 550 kg (1,212 pounds) of fat from the road-going model. A street-legal version could follow further down the line, but likely not before the plug-in hybrid model the peeps from Sant’Agata Bolognese have been working on for a while.