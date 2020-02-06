There's a redesigned Gulf Racing livery, too.
The Ford GT didn’t need any upgrades to be more appealing to supercar fans, but the Blue Oval did it anyway. There are two new special edition models, one which tickles the nostalgia button while the other embraces the glory of carbon fiber. Perhaps the bigger news is that both models – actually, all models – will also see a power boost.
We start with the new trims because frankly, the Ford GT in naked carbon fiber just looks flat-out mean. It’s called Liquid Carbon and as you can see, the GT’s lightweight structure is completely devoid of paint. That doesn’t mean it’s devoid of protection, however. Ford applies a special clearcoat that’s designed to highlight each weave in its carbon fiber skin. If that’s a bit too much carbon fiber for you, personalization in the form of over-the-top stripes or the center stripe from the Carbon Series can be added, along with painted mirror caps. Carbon fiber wheels are also standard equipment, for obvious reasons.
From downright nasty to delightfully nostalgic, 2020 also brings an updated Gulf Racing livery to the table. The familiar blue and orange scheme is still there, but it’s crafted in a new design that includes a black stripe separating the shades. This pays homage to the GT40 that won Le Mans in 1968 and 1969, and the number 6 is also a nod to the winning car. And since carbon fiber seems to be a thing this year for Ford, the Gulf Racing livery can be had with carbon fiber wheels.
Gallery: 2020 Ford GT Heritage, Liquid Carbon Editions
Now, let’s talk about that power boost. It’s not much – 660 horsepower (492 kilowatts) is the new norm for the GT’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, representing a 13-hp gain. There’s more going on behind the scenes though, with a new engine calibration that creates a broader torque curve. Upgraded pistons and ignition coils are used, and aero changes to the buttress air ducts increase airflow to the engine by 50 percent.
Larger intercoolers make the most of the air, and when you step on the gas, a new Akrapovič titanium exhaust system creates a deeper tone while shaving nine pounds from the previous setup. Combined with increased suspension dampening in track mode, it appears Ford is keen to keep the GT exciting in the face of increasing supercar competition.
Of course, all this will apply to just a very small portion of the motoring population. The GT is still extremely expensive, and Ford is still on track to build barely a handful each year until production ends in 2022.
“Ford GT continues to be the pinnacle of Ford performance,” said Ed Krenz, Ford Performance
chief program engineer. “GT is always the ultimate expression of Ford racing innovation, and as
we know from the 1966 Le Mans through today, that means constantly raising our game for our
customers as well as earning the checkered flag.”
Continuous EcoBoost Innovation
Beyond 13 additional horsepower compared to 2017-19 GT supercars, the 2020 GT’s EcoBoost
engine features a broader torque band and revised engine calibration plus mechanical upgrades
that include gallery-cooled pistons and higher-energy ignition coils, thanks to lessons learned
from the limited-edition, track-only GT Mk II.
Additional engine cooling and airflow updates includes new buttress air ducts designed to
increase air flow by 50 percent while larger intercoolers keep charge air temperatures cooler,
preserving peak power for the most strenuous, high-temperature sessions at the track.
Suspension damping is increased in track mode to further enhance handling and body control,
particularly for those high-speed transient sections of closed-course circuits.
New Standard Akrapovič titanium exhaust
Ford Performance is also introducing the premium Akrapovič titanium exhaust as standard
equipment for GT. Boasting the signature craftsmanship of these renowned race experts, this
exhaust provides a nine-pound weight savings over the previous system while featuring that
deeply resonant, unmistakable sound emanating from the more powerful EcoBoost engine.
Liquid Carbon
Newly available Ford GT Liquid Carbon places an emphasis on GT’s lightweight sculpted
carbon fiber body completely free of paint color. A special clearcoat punctuates each GT’s
unique carbon fiber weave in this limited-edition appearance option.
“This next chapter in the Ford GT story allows us to fully demonstrate our mastery in both the art
and science of carbon fiber craftsmanship and finishing,” said Angus Smith, General Manager of
Multimatic Niche Vehicles, North America. “The results of this ongoing partnership between
Multimatic and Ford Performance speak for themselves, as each visually stunning and unique
Liquid Carbon GT is a manufacturing marvel, showcasing the characteristics and nuances
inherent in carbon fiber composites.”
Ford GT Liquid Carbon features carbon fiber wheels as standard equipment. Owners can
choose titanium lugnuts, six-point racing harness anchors, five interior options and five caliper
colors. Further personalization is available through two over-the-top stripe options – the dual
center stripes offered on the standard Ford GT or the single stripe found on the Carbon Series
as well as optional painted mirror caps. Stripes and mirror caps are available in any of the seven
standard paint colors as well as the extended color palette. For the first time, these features can
be ordered independently of one another.
Updated Gulf Racing Heritage Livery
Ford Performance is also updating GT’s iconic heritage livery with a new design that includes a
black pinstripe to divide the distinct blue and orange colors, recalling the 1968-69 Le Manswinning GT40. The optional carbon fiber number switches from 9 on the 2019 model to 6 for 2020, matching that of the historic back-to-back winning car, chassis No. 1075. For the first time on a heritage model, carbon fiber wheels are available in lieu of aluminum alloy.
“Our team is very focused on delivering a car that exceeds customer expectations,” said Mike
Severson, Ford GT program manager. “The black pinstripe and carbon fiber wheels have been
highly requested with the Gulf livery, so we committed to making that happen.”
Deliveries of the upgraded 2020 Ford GT are ongoing, with production wrapping up in 2022.