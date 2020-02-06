Truck and SUV buyers seem to love special editions. Toyota is breezing into the 2020 Chicago Auto Show with no less than six new offerings for the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner. We feature the darkened Nightshade Editions in a separate article, leaving the rugged Trail Editions for us to focus on here.

As the name suggests, Trail Edition packages are aimed at folks who favor an outdoor lifestyle. All are based on SR5 models, and common among them are special exterior colors including Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White. All models get black badging on the outside; inside you'll find black seats with tan contrast stitching and all-weather floormats. From there, items become vehicle specific.

For the Tundra Trail Edition, that starts with the chrome grille found on the upscale 1794 model. It rides on unique wheels and features lockable bed storage with insulation on the driver’s side so it can function as a cooler. The Tacoma also has the lockable insulated bed storage, and it has its own snazzy set of TRD wheels with all-terrain tires. It wears the grille from the Tacoma Limited, and it gets a 115-volt power outlet in the bed. Both trucks can be had in either two-wheel or four-wheel drive.

The 4Runner Trail Edition also has its own set of TRD Wheels. Since it doesn’t have a pickup bed for cargo, it gains a Yakima roof-mounted cargo basket. Inside you’ll find a sliding cargo tray and a 40-quart cooler that’s custom-built for the 4Runner. It features a lockable lid, tie-down straps, integrated bottle openers, built-in drain, and it comes color-keyed to the exterior on select models.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Trail Special Edition Models

21 Photos

Pricing for the package isn’t revealed yet, but Toyota says the Trail Edition models will be available in the summer. Production will be limited, but with 7,000 Tacomas, 5,000 Tundras, and 4,000 4Runners planned for the 2021 model year, they won’t be exclusive.