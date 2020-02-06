All three go on sale this summer for the 2021 model year.
2021 Trail Special Editions: Carry In, Carry Out In Style
Toyota truck buyers love the great outdoors, and in fact, Toyota trucks sit at the top of their segments for owners who participate in outdoor activities like camping, fishing, and hiking. To celebrate and support all that fresh-air fun, Toyota is introducing the 2021 Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner Trail Special Editions this summer. All put emphasis on extra storage and convenience, with unique styling and exclusive content added for good measure.
All three 2021 Toyota Trails are based on the SR5 grade models to deliver high value, and they also offer the choice of 2WD or 4WD. The Tacoma Trail is built on the SR5 Double Cab, and the Tundra Trail is based on the SR5 Crew Max with SR5 Upgrade Package (larger fuel tank, front bucket seats with driver’s power lumbar support, front center console, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, three front cupholders, and an anti-theft system with alarm and engine immobilizer).
Available Trail color choices include Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White. While these are not strictly considered limited editions, volume will be low. Toyota is planning to equip 7,000 Tacomas, 5,000 Tundras and 4,000 4Runners as Trail Editions.
All Trails feature black exterior badging, plus black seating with tan stitching. In all versions, standard all-weather floor liners help catch the outdoor elements that come in on occupants’ feet. From there, each Trail model has its own unique set of upgrades:
- The 2021 Tacoma Trail features a set of Dark Gray 18-inch TRD Off-Road wheels with Kevlar All-Terrain tires, and the grille from the Tacoma Limited adds a custom touch. A 115-volt power outlet in the bed adds versatility, and lockable bed storage includes insulation on the driver side to double as a cooler.
- The Tundra Trail wears the bold chrome grille from the top-of-line Tundra 1794 Edition with color-keyed surround, plus special-edition wheels. As on the Tacoma Trail, lockable bed storage includes insulation on the driver side to work as a cooler.
- The 4Runner Trail comes ready to carry campers into the woods with dark gray TRD Off-Road wheels, and a Yakima LoadWarrior rooftop cargo basket for added utility and gear-hauling capability. Inside, 4Runner boasts a custom 40-quart cooler and sliding cargo tray.
Custom-made for Toyota in the U.S., the 4Runner Trail’s cooler is quite a versatile piece of equipment, featuring:
- Lockable lid
- Freezer-grade gasket to provide an air-tight seal and keep ice frozen for up to seven days
- Tie-down straps and special brackets on the sliding rear cargo tray to safely secure the cooler while driving
- Two heavy-duty latches with integrated bottle openers
- Two durable, ergonomic carry handles
- Large built-in drain plug with lanyard
- A flat top to allow the cooler to act as a table surface or an outdoor seat
The cooler comes color-keyed with Cement or Army Green exterior 4Runner colors, while on Super White and Midnight Black 4Runner Trails the cooler is Cement.