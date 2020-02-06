If the names Vonnen, Kelly-Moss, and Porsche all sound familiar, they should. You obviously know Porsche, and we talked about Wisconsin-based Kelly-Moss Road and Race (KMR) last August. They love doing things like building custom 911s for racing on-road or off, and occasionally they stack 911s up like a gigantic game of automotive Tetris. Vonnen is another company we’ve featured previously, which has a trick hybrid system called Shadow Drive that installs neatly into a 991-series 911 and adds gobs of instant power. You probably see where this is going.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche 911 MSRP $ 92,350 MSRP $ 92,350 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Yes, the two companies have joined forces to create a safari-themed 911 Turbo S with an electric twist. It goes beyond just this cool racing machine, however. Should others fancy an electrified 911, Vonnen will build a Shadow Drive and KMR will install it. In a press release, Vonnen explains that KMR is the first certified reseller and installer for its hybrid technology.

Why go with a heavy hybrid system on a racy 911? For starters, it’s not that heavy. The system is fairly compact and drops an electric motor where the flywheel would normally be. A modest battery is dropped into the 911’s frunk, and in current trim it adds 150 horsepower to the already-potent Turbo S featured here. By the time redundant components are removed, the extra mass from the Shadow Drive only amounts to 150 pounds. Compared to the gains in fuel efficiency and instant-on power, it seems like a fair tradeoff.

Gallery: Vonnen Porsche 911 Carrera

43 Photos

“The experience Shadow Drive provides is both impressive and addictive, and we can’t wait to offer this unique tuning solution to our customers,” said KMR Director of Operations Andy Kilcoyne. “The ability to boost power without trading off fuel economy, emissions, and drivability really sets it apart from traditional power adders. It’s like adding the instant torque of a Tesla to the raw driving excitement of a Porsche – the best of both worlds. We are confident that our customers will find it a welcome addition to both stock and modified cars alike.”

We Sampled The Shadow Drive: Vonnen Porsche 911 Hybrid First Drive: Electrifying Performance

The announcement doesn’t mention the cost for such a conversion, but that would likely vary on the type of 911 you want to create. The company does offer a demonstration vehicle that interested customers can sample before going electric, and it will be on display at various events this year as well as at KMR's headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin.