New 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Mojave: the Ultimate High-performance Off-road Midsize Pickup

First Desert Rated Jeep 4x4

Jeep® Desert Rated vehicles represent the ultimate in high-speed off-road capability and performance in grueling desert and sand environments

All-new Gladiator Mojave is first Jeep vehicle to earn brand’s newly minted Desert Rated badge Industry-exclusive FOX hydraulic jounce bumpers and 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs bolster Gladiator Mojave’s high-speed sand-running credentials

“4x4 capability has always been the foremost pillar of the Jeep brand and the new Gladiator Mojave is a natural extension of our legendary Trail Rated 4x4 capability leadership,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “Jeep Gladiator is already the most capable midsize pickup on the planet and, with the addition of the new Mojave model, we are delivering our most passionate customers a new level of capability with the ability to master high-speed desert and sand terrains.”

Gladiator Mojave models will arrive in Jeep showrooms in the second quarter of 2020.

Legendary Jeep 4x4 capability evolves to master rugged desert terrain

Gladiator Mojave’s ability to tackle rugged and punishing desert terrain is a natural evolution of the Jeep brand’s nearly 80-year history of 4x4 capability leadership.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave models represent the ultimate in high-speed off-road capability and performance in sand environments, courtesy of the brand’s renowned 4x4 system with significant suspension upgrades and extensive testing over harsh sand and desert terrain for vehicle durability and protection. Gladiator Mojave models feature new, specially-tuned FOXTM 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs, industry-exclusive FOX front hydraulic jounce bumpers, a reinforced frame, a one-inch front suspension lift with a silver front skid plate, stronger axles with cast-iron steering knuckles, aggressive front seats with integrated upper bolsters and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-terrain tires. All of these standard features enable the Gladiator Mojave to become the Jeep brand’s first Desert Rated vehicle.

The foundation: Jeep 4x4 capability

The starting point for the Mojave edition’s new level of capability is Gladiator’s proven Command-Trac 4x4 system, which features a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles with a 4.10:1 axle ratio and standard electronic-locking rear differential. The Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 system is used to provide higher 4LO (low range) operating speeds for climbing sand dunes and other challenging desert events.

A best-in-class approach angle of 44.7 degrees, breakover angle of 20.9 degrees, departure angle of 25.5 degrees and a best-in-class ground clearance of 11.6 inches further enhances Gladiator Mojave’s off-road credentials.

Other Gladiator Mojave capability highlights include Jeep Performance Parts step sand slider side rails, a silver front skid plate for protection over rugged sand terrain, best-in-class articulation and up to 1,200 pounds of payload and up to 6,000 pounds of towing capacity.

More durable suspension and high-performance shocks

To earn the first-ever Desert Rated badge, Jeep engineers equipped Gladiator Mojave with specially-tuned high-

performance FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks to maximize handling, comfort and bottom-out resistance on high- speed sand runs. The FOX shocks contain internal passages that allow fluid to bypass the piston through regulated ports as it moves through the suspension travel. The result is a predictable ride over normal off-road driving conditions, with the ability to ramp up damping force in extreme use.

Front and rear external shock reservoirs keep shock fluid cool, preventing shock fade during long runs through the hot desert at high speed. Military-grade suspension fluid maintains performance at extreme temperatures and is the same fluid used in off-road racing shocks.

Industry-first FOX front hydraulic jounce bumpers act as a secondary pair of shocks, which provide additional damping force as the suspension reaches maximum compression, in order to soften impacts and prevent bottoming out in harsh off-road situations at speed. They combine race-proven technology with new, cutting-edge features to provide increased damping performance and bottom-out control in the last few inches of suspension travel. In summary, the FOX shocks and jounce bumpers provide drivers confidence and capability, including bottom-out control on harsh desert terrain at high speed, while delivering a comfortable ride over gravel washboards or broken pavement on the backroads.

A half-inch increase in the Mojave’s track provides additional stability and allows for packaging of the larger shocks. Jeep engineers also reinforced both the frame and axle to handle rough desert terrains at high speed.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave features a one-inch front suspension lift for increased jounce travel, with a silver front skid plate and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-terrain tires or optional Falken Wildpeak Mud-terrain tires.

These engineering enhancements to the Gladiator Mojave’s suspension provide ride control and confidence on any high-speed sand or desert terrain, while an Off-Road Plus button allows drivers to take Gladiator to the next level of tractive capabilities. With a push of a button, drivers can adjust throttle, transmission shift points and traction control for peak performance on higher speed passes on sand terrain, as well as during low-speed rock crawling. The Off- Road Plus drive mode on Mojave will also feature, for the first time on Jeep, the ability for drivers to lock their rear axle at high speeds while in “4H” (this feature will debut later this year).

Proven powertrain

The Jeep Gladiator Mojave’s 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine delivers 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque and features engine stop-start (ESS) as standard equipment. It is engineered to provide a broad torque band with a focus on low-end torque, an essential trait needed for extreme off-roading. A six-speed manual transmission is standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission is optional.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator benefits from the popular V-6 engine’s low-range torque, which is needed when out on the trails or during demanding conditions, such as hauling cargo or towing a trailer.

With the standard six-speed manual transmission, Gladiator Mojave boasts an impressive crawl ratio of 57.3:1 and 52.6:1 on Mojave models equipped with the optional eight-speed automatic transmission – both of which make cresting a dune or scaling any obstacle on the trail easy.

Mojave inside and out

Inside the cabin, Gladiator Mojave features more aggressive front seats with integrated upper bolsters to hold occupants comfortably in place. The upgraded seats are available in leather or cloth with orange accent stitching and embroidered Mojave logos.

Mojave features two interior colors options Black and Steel Gray, as well as a competition-inspired leather-wrapped steering wheel with accent stitching that features an aggressive rim section for extra grip and ergonomic comfort.

Featuring a one-inch front suspension lift that results in a more prominent appearance, Gladiator Mojave is adorned with a unique hood decal on its heavy-duty performance hood with center scoop, unique exterior badges, orange tow hooks, unique 17 x 7.5-inch wheels, with Jeep Performance Parts step sand slider side rails between those wheels.

An available forward-facing off-road camera allows obstructions in the desert to be easily seen as well (previously a Gladiator Rubicon-exclusive option).

Jeep Desert Rated

The all-new Desert Rated badge is the first of its kind for Jeep and is a natural extension of the brand's legendary Trail Rated® designation. Desert Rated vehicles represent the ultimate in Jeep vehicle’s high-speed, off-road capability and performance in grueling desert and sand environments.

Every Desert Rated 4x4 Jeep vehicle has been developed and has succeeded against a series of strenuous tests in five categories: Ride Control and Stability, Traction, Ground Clearance, Maneuverability and Desert Prowess.

Ride Control and Stability: With a groundbreaking desert-tuned suspension, Gladiator Mojave tackles undulating desert terrain with uncompromising control and comfort

Traction: By strategically managing and delivering power, Gladiator Mojave conquers unpredictable surfaces such as sand, gravel and loose dirt with confidence

Ground Clearance: Maximized running clearances with an optimized suspension allow Gladiator Mojave to crest dunes, blast through whoops and anything else the desert can throw at it

Maneuverability: Nimble and responsive handling allows Gladiator Mojave to become an extension of the driver when swiftly navigating desert terrain and climbing extreme angles

Desert Prowess: Tested and proven to withstand the intense heat, coarse sand, loose gravel and intrusive dust that accompany unforgiving desert environments

Jeep® Brand Expands Wrangler and Gladiator Lineup With Premium High Altitude Model

New 2020 Jeep® Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator High Altitude debut at Chicago Auto Show

Wrangler and Gladiator models boast an unmatched combination of customized appearance, premium content and 4x4 capability

Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude deliver customized, sophisticated styling, a well-appointed interior, a long list of premium standard features and legendary Jeep 4x4 capability

Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude models will arrive in Jeep showrooms in the second quarter of 2020

“Our new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude are in direct response to customers who continue to ask for even more luxurious materials, premium content and technology in two of the most capable vehicles that we’ve ever offered,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “We’ve taken the most capable SUV and midsize pickup on the planet and delivered a pair of truly unique vehicles, inside and out, so there’s clearly no compromise between luxury and capability.”

Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude models will arrive in Jeep showrooms in the second quarter of 2020.

2020 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude

Packed with standard premium amenities, the new 2020 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude represent the top of the line in Jeep luxury and capability.

The exterior of each High Altitude edition model boasts a premium look starting with new 20-inch fully painted gloss black aluminum wheels and a full suite of exterior LED lights — daytime running lamps with LED accents, front LED fog lamps, LED reflector headlamps and LED taillamps.

Premium exterior enhancements continue with matching body-color treatments – hardtop, fender flares, exterior mirrors, door handles, tailgate handle, as well as the front and rear bumpers – that distinguish the High Altitude models. Running boards with an integrated step and a matte black Trail Rated badge round out the luxurious look of each High Altitude model.

Inside the cabin, High Altitude models feature a full leather luxury interior boasting a leather-wrapped dashboard, center console and door panels, and Nappa leather seats with quilting. Two interior color options Black and Steel Gray (late availability), as well as a black leather-wrapped steering wheel, are offered as well.

Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude models mark the first time either vehicle has featured 20-inch wheels. Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza all-season tires (275/55R20) provide the perfect balance of looks and rugged all- terrain capability.

An array of technology and other premium features are also standard on the High Altitude models: 8.4-inch touchscreen display with Alpine premium audio system, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, automatic high-beam headlamp control, GPS navigation, remote proximity keyless entry, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines.

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude models are available in Billet Silver, Black, Bright White, Gobi (Gladiator exclusive), Granite Crystal, and Ocean Blue (Wrangler exclusive), Snazzberry (late availability) exterior paints.