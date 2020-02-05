Nearly six years ago to the day, a massive sinkhole opened beneath the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A camera happened to catch the moment when several historic Corvettes dropped into the hole, most of which were too damaged to repair. Flash forward to January 24, 2020, when an absolutely massive explosion rocked a neighborhood in northwest Houston in the early morning hours. The concussion flattened the buildings used by Houston Corvette Services, a restoration company devoted to the 'Vette. And yes, there were many classic Corvettes inside when it happened.

ABC13 Eyewitness News visited the location with company owner Gordon Andrus. The source of the explosion was Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which was literally across the street from Andrus’ Corvette restoration shop. The explosion was so severe that buildings were damaged a mile away, and Andrus wasn’t allowed access to his facility for nearly two weeks. As the video at the top of the article shows, it was an absolute mess – the two buildings were literally blown apart with the walls and roof collapsed on the cars.

17 Corvettes of various generations were reportedly in the debris, with a value estimated to be $1 million. Whereas the infamous Kentucky sinkhole basically flattened some of the Corvettes, the cars here seem in surprisingly good shape all things considered. According to the above Facebook post from Houston Corvette Services, all the cars will be repaired. After all, that is what the company does.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. At this time it’s believed to be a tragic accident that may have started with an electrical spark igniting a propylene leak inside the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building. Over 450 homes and businesses in the area were damaged or destroyed. Tragically, two people lost their lives in the blast.