THE NEW LA STRADA FLAGSHIP – PREMIERE ON CMT

01/07/2020Nova

la strada Nova EB: Single beds, pristine atmosphere and highest comfort in a GRP monocoque cabin on Mercedes Sprinter



la strada Nova EB Saison 2020

For the superstructure of the Nova EB, la strada relies on a complex and extremely long-lasting monocoque construction made of fibre-reinforced plastic material. A perfect insulation, reliable leak tightness and an elegant shape reward the effort! The floorplan of the Nova EB is specific to two passengers. The new flagship of the German Manufacturer is based on the Mercedes Sprinter with rear-wheel-drive. The list of available equipment leaves nothing to be desired, four-wheel-drive, automatic gear box, numerous driving assistants, up to 127 upholstery choices, full leather or leather/ fabric combinations, the configuration certainly is individual. The new la strada star will be introduced on the Caravan Motor Touristic fair CMT in Stuttgart from 11th to 19th January. la strada welcomes interested visitors in hall 10 on stand B51.

When designing the GRP cabin of the new Nova, the developers set special value on clear lines, preferably no disturbing locks, traps, handles or hinges. Laborious internal hinges are mounted in the entrance door as well as in the outside trapdoors, modern push-to-open locks enable a clean overall exterior look. The socket for the external power supply is now located inside the garage. The cable runs through a lockable opening in the floor. The exterior trapdoors for the gas compartment and the one for the toilet cassette get unlocked through a press button located in the garage and in the entrance area. Both garage doors get locked via the remote control at the key ring. The entrance door of the GRP cabin has been considerably widened. The darkened windows are flush mounted in the exclusive appearance of the vehicle. Just as does a large rear window besides bringing light and air inside the superstructure. The awning is tight-fitted in the foreseen cavity of the GRP cabin. Even the outside ventilation grills of the refrigerator are painted in the same colour like the vehicle. As far as exterior design is concerned, the new la strada flagship definitely sets the benchmark!

Also the interior of the Nova EB distinguishes itself. The elegant furniture décor diversifies the appearance with numerous elements made of opal glass. Indirect lightning underlines the cosy ambiance in the evening. For the first time, la strada constructed a two single beds’ layout within the Nova product range. The beds measure 200 and 189 centimetres in the length and 80 centimetres in the width. In both beds the Froli supports as well as the cold-foam mattresses ensure a comfortable rest. When required the beds can easily be transformed into one big sized bed by using the foreseen element. Underneath the front end of the beds one will find extractable compartments for folded cloths as well as a wardrobe for coat hangers. The garage is located beneath the rear end of the beds and offers room for bicycles and other bulky goods. The large storage place is accessible from two outside garage doors as well as from an inside trap.

The kitchen and the bathroom are located in the central part of the superstructure of the Nova. Kitchen utensils can be stored in two large pull out compartments, in a cutlery drawer, in an open storage rack as well as in two upper cupboards. The 80-liter AES refrigerator is mounted beneath the two-flame cooking device with automatic piezo ignition. The working space extension located at the left side of the kitchen block will delight the chef! The bathroom on the opposite includes the toilet, cupboards for toiletries and a serial window. When the washing basin gets pulled upwards, a large shower, separated by a folding door, finds place.

The L-shaped seating group is positioned right behind the driver’s cabin. In the driving mode, the Nova EB features four seating places with three-point seat belts. The Isofix-system for a child’s seat with top-tether fastener on the bench is standard. The SKA comfort seats with electrical lumbar support and heating system are very enjoyable for both driver and passenger. A seat ventilation is even available for the full-leather trim. Powerful engine types, four-wheel-drive, ten different paintings, nine wood decorations, thirteen wood trap finishes, 127 various full leather, fabric and leather/ fabric combinations as well as a considerable list of options do respond to nearly every single wish one might have when configuring the new la strada flagship.

With a length of 6,99 meter, the biggest la strada ever built still classifies itself as compact van within the luxury segment. With a standard total mass of 4,1 tons, a generous payload of 710 kilograms remains – a rather copious reserve for a two-person floorplan of this size.

The base price of the la strada Nova EB with a 120 kW (163 HP) engine amounts at 100.930 Euro German retail price. The standard equipment includes ABS, ASR, ESP, daytime running lights, crosswind assist intervention and driver cab central locking, while the cabin serially counts the isolated and heatable waste water tank, a window in the bathroom and the tight-fitted awning. Together with the Comfort Package, the Technical Package 1 and the prior freight costs, documents, gas inspection, pre-delivery inspection, the Nova EB costs 107.499 Euro German retail price. In addition, numerous options are available.