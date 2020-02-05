A video of two partially covered Chevrolet Corvettes on a car transporter might provide a glimpse of the upcoming Z06 model. The truck was on the interstate in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was possibly heading toward GM's proving grounds in Arizona, according to Corvette Blogger.

It's impossible to know for certain whether either of these vehicles is a Z06. The one in front looks like a typical Corvette with the Z51 Performance Package. There's some extra material around the door, but this could be for protection rather than concealment.

The other vehicle is the more interesting one. There's material over the rear but not over the front, which suggests the covering might be for concealment. The graininess of the video makes it very hard to discern any of the details.

Rumors suggest the Z06 would use a version of the 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crank from the C8.R race car. The output would likely be higher than the competition version's 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) of torque because it wouldn't have to adhere to a series' regulations.

The Z06 would be the track-focused variant of the Corvette. The weight would possibly fall, and it would wear more aggressive aerodynamic components, like a big rear wing. Big brakes and a tweaked suspension would almost certainly be among the modifications, too.

Production of the standard Corvette coupe is only just starting, and the convertible should start rolling out of the factory soon. Unless Chevy is holding back a big surprise, don't look for the Z06 to debut this year because the company still has plenty of orders to fulfill for the existing variants.