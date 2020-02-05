Grand tourers are the do-it-all type of products in the automotive industry’s supercar segment. These are some of the most luxurious vehicles on the market and also some of the fastest - and that’s a unique combination that first became popular way back in the 1930s. Today’s GTs are incredibly fast, ultra-posh, and cost a small fortune. If you happen to be in the market for a brand new grand tourer, the following drag race might help you with your final decision.

AutoTrader wanted to compare the new McLaren GT and Bentley Continental GT V8 in a direct race to find out which car is quicker off the line. These two luxury bullets are all-new for 2020 and rely on different philosophies but the result is stunning in both cases.

On the right is McLaren’s first attempt to build a true GT. It has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque, ensuring the 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes just 3.1 seconds. The supercar has a rear-wheel-drive layout, however, which could prove to be a problem when the track is wet.

On the left is the new Conti GT with its 4.0 V8 mill, pushing out 542 hp (404 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of twist. It’s significantly heavier than the McLaren (4,770 lbs versus 3,373 lbs/2,164 kg versus 1,530 kg) but has an AWD for a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in 3.9 seconds.

With all the numbers put on the table, there’s just one more thing we need to address. The drag race was performed on a rainy day which gives one of the cars a small advantage. But is it enough to secure it a win?