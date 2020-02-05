It was just yesterday when we shared the latest batch of spy photos with the next-generation Hyundai i20. We were quite surprised to see the prototype was still wearing a lot of body concealment given what looked like an almost production-ready appearance underneath the camo. It turns out we were not wrong as the South Korean automaker has just released the first design sketches of the supermini, signalling its imminent debut.

Hyundai says it will reveal the new i20 during the Geneva Motor Show in early March this year. The mini hatch will become the brand’s first car for the European market to carry Hyundai’s new corporate design language called Sensuous Sportiness also seen in the new Sonata. Indeed, the teaser images preview a sportier i20 with a rather attractive overall appearance.

Gallery: 2020 Hyundai i20 teaser images

6 Photos

Interestingly, the rear end appears unusually massive in one of the sketches but it’s probably safe to assume Hyundai will retain the model’s traditional hatchback shape. It’s also important to note that the beautiful two-tone wheels are not going to be that huge in the production model.

The automaker also says the supermini will feature an all-new interior highlighted by the two 10.25-inch screens - one for the driver’s instrument cluster and one for the infotainment system. Higher-quality materials should complement Hyundai’s push to move the new i20 upmarket.

There’s no word on the engines at this point but our best guess is that the model will benefit from a new 1.0-liter turbocharged engine, which will also be available in a naturally-aspirated form for the base variants.

All should be revealed during this year’s Geneva Motor Show when the new i20 will be unveiled in full.