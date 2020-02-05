It’s almost time for another first in Skoda’s history as the Mladá Boleslav marque is about to take the wraps off an RS-badged electrified model. Debuting March 3 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the Octavia RS iV will be equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain set to deliver a combined output of 241 horsepower (180 kilowatts) or exactly the same as the previous-generation Octavia RS 245.

To ease the wait until the model’s reveal in Switzerland next month, Skoda has dropped a trio of design sketches depicting both the liftback and the more practical wagon. In typical teaser fashion, some of the lines are exaggerated to make the Octavia RS iV look better than it actually is. Nevertheless, the regular model is already quite a looker among mainstream compact cars, and the Rally Sport upgrades will make the electrified performance cars even more desirable.

Sticking to tradition, the horizontal LED strip of daytime running lights will soldier on in the new Octavia in RS flavor to separate it from the lesser versions of the range. The front bumper with its generous side air intakes and lower grille also has a familiar appearance, while the vRS logo adorning the grille has the latest design seen first on the Kodiaq RS.

Looking at the vehicle’s side profile, it goes without saying those alloys that barely fit into the wheel arches won’t be this large on the real thing. We’re noticing the wagon has black mirror caps whereas the liftback’s are painted in the same color as the rest of the body. It’s likely because the Combi has an optional black optics package since the front end also has some dark accents.

At the rear, the dual exhaust tips reveal this car is something a bit more special than the regular Octavia. The liftback’s chunky spoiler is another telltale sign it’s a step up from a regular trim, while those air vents in the bumper are likely there just for show. A photo of the wagon’s derrière hasn’t been published, but look for the Combi to have a chunky roof-mounted spoiler. As seen in the previous teaser, the RS logo will be moved from the bottom-right corner to the left side. As with the regular Octavias, the Skoda badge is gone and is being replaced by large “SKODA” letters. The wide red reflector is another clue we’re dealing with the RS.

Oddly enough, Skoda rendered the Combi with a right-hand-drive layout compared to the LHD setup of the hatch. Images of the interior are not available at the moment of writing, but you can already see the Octavia RS iV has a pair of body-hugging front seats with integrated headrests.

We will have all the details in less than a month from now when we’re hoping to learn more about the conventionally powered versions as well. Skoda is expected to sell TSI-only and TDI-only versions of the new Octavia RS, which should be more affordable and lighter than the PHEV model. It will be interesting to see whether the diesel will be once again available with all-wheel drive, and it would be nice for the gasoline model to get an optional AWD layout as well.