One million miles. That’s the equivalent of going to the moon and back twice. If there was a road that went around the equator, it would take 40 laps to reach that distance. Can you imagine getting there in a … 2007 Nissan Frontier? If such roads existed, Chicago’s Brian Murphy could’ve done just that. And Nissan is keen to let the world know about it.

Mr. Murphy is an independent delivery driver in Chicago where he started doing deliveries 45 years ago. These days it's his “part-time” job which usually starts before sunrise and ends 13 hours later. The Frontier has been his vehicle-of-choice since purchasing it brand new in 2007; it’s a two-wheel-drive King Cab equipped with Nissan’s venerable four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission. That’s right folks – not only did Murphy get to a million miles, he swapped cogs by hand to get there.

The milestone recently occurred on January 27, though the Frontier’s digital odometer stopped counting at 999,999. The trip odometer continues to log miles, however, and the truck is still chugging away. The engine and transmission are all original without any major repairs or rebuilds, though the timing chain for the engine was replaced at 700,000 miles as a preventative measure.

The radiator and the alternator lasted 450,000 miles, and if you’re wondering how many clutches the Frontier went through, that number is exactly one. The original clutch was finally replaced at 801,000 miles. Otherwise, he Murphy changes the oil himself every 10,000 miles, and his local dealership handles larger maintenance issues. So what happens now?

“My truck deserves to rest, but I’ve got to keep busy,” Murphy said.

Apparently, that means there’s still a red 2007 Frontier bumping around the Windy City with a lot of miles on the clock.