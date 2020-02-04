We suspect this is just the beginning.
Few station wagons have ever been as capable and downright mean-looking as the current-generation Audi RS6 Avant. It’s already a performance superstar with 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) driving all four wheels. It accelerates like a supercar, sounds like an angry Roman god, and yet its long-roof greenhouse is luxurious for five passengers and an extra set of tires for when you inevitably wear out the rubber on the road. Now, ABT has made it better and by that, we mean faster.
Here’s the first step towards the new ABT RS6-R we previewed last December. This isn’t the complete package – that’s still expected to arrive later in April. The noted Audi / VW tuner is starting with a power performance upgrade that elevated the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to a lofty 690 hp (515 kW). ABT doesn’t offer full details on what all is changed, but the crux of the upgrade is a new engine control unit with a tune that’s obviously more aggressive than what you get from the factory.
Gallery: 2020 Audi RS6 Avant By ABT
Beyond that, ABT mentions “a whole host of engine protection measures to provide you with remorse-free driving pleasure.” As for that pleasure, ABT says the tweaked RS6 Avant hits 60 mph in 3.3 seconds so yeah, it's seriously quick. There’s no mention if the speed limiter is removed – a stock RS6 is limited to 155 mph but we suspect this wagon would accelerate well beyond that mark. There’s no mention of suspension changes at this point either, but the high-output Avant does ride on a set of new wheels.
Whether more power is coming with the full release in April is unknown, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that happens. Previous ABT RS6 projects have gone well beyond 700 hp, and with other tuners getting the new Avant close to 800 hp (597 kW), it certainly appears there are more ponies for ABT to wring out.
The Ultimate High-Performance Estate
ABT gives new RS 6 Avant a hefty 700 hp and 880 Nm
The fourth generation of the Audi RS 6 recently came onto the market. Now, with the help of a performance upgrade from ABT Sportsline, you can further enhance the already enormous power of the Avant. But first things first: Since the “Big Bang” in 2002, when the first Audi RS 6 saw the light of day, a great deal has happened, particularly in the field of driving dynamics. So, the latest edition with mild hybrid system is not only driven by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI boasting 600 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm, but it can also perfectly conceal its weight. The abundance of high-tech in the chassis area makes it possible: such as the mechanical centre differential, or the optional rear axle sports differential together with all-wheel steering. CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt was convinced from the outset: “This provides an exemplary platform with all of the prerequisites for an ABT Power Performance Upgrade”.*
Therefore, the world’s largest tuner of Audi and VW vehicles developed a bespoke software system and utilised its high-tech control unit ABT Engine Control (AEC). The new, spectacular benchmark specification figures are 700 hp (515 kW) and 880 Nm, which, of course, are also reflected in the acceleration: Compared to the standard version, the sprint time from 0 to 100 km/h is reduced from 3.6 to 3.3 seconds. The ABT Performance Upgrade comes with TÜV certification, comprehensive guarantees and a whole host of engine protection measures to provide you with remorse-free driving pleasure. Since the ABT Sportsline range is constantly expanding, the ABT Configurator keeps you right up-to-date regarding new products for the RS 6. Of particular interest are the new alloy wheels currently under development which will soon be available in a range of models.
*The engine performance data is in accordance with the stipulations of EWG/80/1269. The process and dynamometer manufacturer have been certified and authorised by the vehicle manufacturer.