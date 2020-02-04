Ford has another Explorer upgrade coming later this year, this time focusing on the XLT model. A new Sport Appearance Package will be offered that adds a visual punch to the company’s bread-and-butter SUV, but as the title says, it’s strictly for looks. Those seeking a more visceral Explorer experience will need to stick with the ST, which Ford says accounts for 20 percent of all Explorer sales right now.

As for the new package, the dressed-up Explorer XLT will obviously gain a new set of wheels. The 20-inchers will wear a Carbonized Gray finish that’s also shared with the grille in front. Skid plates are added along with hood lettering, and at the back, you’ll find dual chrome exhaust tips. Moving inside, the new appearance package adds two-tone seats with accent stitching, along with a matching theme for the center console lid and door panels.

“Our Sport Appearance Package offers a new styling dimension for Explorer XLT customers,” said Ford SUV Marketing Manager Craig Patterson. “It has always been a favorite among our younger customers looking for a more energetic design and feel at a great value.”

Speaking of young customers, Ford is keen to say that 18 percent of its new Explorer buyers are in the 18- to 35-year-old demographic. If you apply that to 2019 sales figures, it means the Blue Oval sold just over 30,000 Explorers to younger customers. The core group, however, is still the older 36 to 55 crowd which accounts for 46 percent of sales.

Regardless of the demographic, Ford is likely in the process of pulling new levers to spur Explorer sales for all age groups. Despite launching a completely new SUV for the 2020 model year, sales dropped a full 26 percent last year. We suspect that’s a worrying statistic for executives in Dearborn, and as such, it’s possible we’ll see more special Explorer packages through the year if sales don’t rebound. As it stands, the new appearance package won’t arrive until summer for the 2021 model year.