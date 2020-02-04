Many dealerships have offered aftermarket OEM parts to customers for years. Want a new exhaust for your Mustang? Ford Performance has what you need. Need to upgrade the suspension for your Tacoma? Toyota TRD has it. But over the last few years, dealerships have made a noticeable push to offer even more customization. Town & Country Ford in Alabama went a step further and created a private brand called TCCustoms, which offers OEM and non-OEM parts. Their latest is a 2020 Ford F-150 with a host of aftermarket goodies.

The truck in the video above is an XLT trim with the 302A Equipment Group package with black accents. That puts the Ford emblem atop a black background, paired with a black grille, too. The fender badges are darkened – they’re usually bright chrome – and the bed decals lack their traditional red accents. The darkened trim and badging contrasts well with the gray exterior color.

Not available from Ford is the 6-inch BDS suspension lift. That gives the massive 35-inch tires, which wrap around 20-inch black wheels, plenty of room. Bigger wheels could require modifications to the front and rear crash bars surrounding the tire and wheel. The engine breaths a bit easier, too, with a cat-back Magnaflow exhaust system that exits in front of the passenger side rear wheel. Other exhaust systems are available.

Powering the F-150 by TCCustoms is Ford’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. The dealership is a certified Roush retailer, offering supercharger systems that significantly increase the 5.0-liter’s horsepower and torque. However, if adding a supercharger is a bit too pricey, there are cheaper power makers like an aftermarket cold-air intake system.

Moving into the aftermarket scene could be beneficial for dealerships. They make the bulk of their profits from vehicle services and maintenance. As electric cars gain in popularity, they’ll need to make up for lost revenue from oil changes, brakes, and other wearable parts found in internal combustion engines. Offering aftermarket parts right from the dealership should help.