Here’s something you don’t see every day - a lot of more than 300 Mercedes-Benz Sprinters from the 2019 model year listed for sale by Copart, the online platform that provides vehicle auction and remarketing services. While we’ve seen tons of interesting cars for sale from the company, these chassis cabs are virtually brand new and are all listed at a price way below the model’s MSRP.

Even the base 2019 Sprinter Chassis Cab 3500 starts at $39,790 and goes up to $41,790 if you want the longer 4500 version. In turn, some of the vehicles from Copart’s auction have a buy-it-now price of just $21,600, and one of the loaded examples is listed for $23,500.

A few things need to be addressed here, however. According to Copart, the Sprinters have “minor damage from a previous storm” and all have “a Florida Dealer Only clean title and bare chassis so they can be tailored to fit your needs." We imagine this as the perfect opportunity to build your own motorhome using a brand new Sprinter as a base.

Of course, you could always use a new Sprinter for your business but you’ll need to find someone who can install a cargo box behind the cabin as these are all just bare frame chassis vehicles.

As a reminder, for the 2019 model year, the Sprinter had just a single engine available - a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder diesel mill with 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque. Channeling the power to the rear wheels is a seven-speed automatic gearbox.