The Rolls-Royce Ghost hits the road in a new gallery of spy photos. This one wears a concealment wrap over the body, but the panels appear to be production-ready parts.

The overall design is similar to the existing Rolls-Royce Ghost but with slightly softer lines. In front, the grille is larger, which is natural these days for a BMW Group product. There are also narrow LED headlights. The inlet for the lower fascia spans the width of the vehicle, and there's a large sensor in the center to serve the driver assistance tech.

The profile is generally similar to the current Ghost. The windshield appears somewhat steeper, and the same is true of the C-pillar. This creates a sleeker aesthetic for the new model.

The concealment at the rear doesn't provide a good look at the taillights. Two trapezoidal exhausts are visible below the bumper.

Inside, the Ghost has a digital instrument cluster with chrome rings, and there are matching buttons on the steering wheel. There's a large infotainment display on top of the center stack. There are lots of metal-plated switches, too. Being a Rolls, it's safe to expect impressive levels of luxury from the cabin materials, too.

The new Ghost rides on Rolls' Architecture of Luxury platform, which is also underneath the Phantom and Cullinan. The powertrain for the Ghost remains unknown, but the engine might be the brand's twin-turbocharged V12. There are rumors of an electric model being available.

The Ghost will debut this year and will be available for the 2021 model year.