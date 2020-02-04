In June 2019, our spies caught the next-generation Hyundai i20 testing on public roads in Europe. The prototype was heavily camouflaged but revealed its Sonata-inspired front end and sporty silhouette. The supermini is back in a new set of shots and we are surprised to see it now has additional body concealment at the front to hide what we’ve already seen.

Spied winter testing at Hyundai’s test center in Sweden, the i20 looks quite familiar in its overall shape and appears to be wearing its production headlights and taillights. The body is probably in its final form too, and one could speculate the design job on the new model is done. The South Korean automaker is most likely making some final tweaks to the vehicle’s settings before its market launch later this year.

The new i20 appears to be longer and a tad wider than the model it will replace and, logically, this should have a positive impact on the cabin room, especially at the rear seats.

Underneath the overhauled body we expect to see a new 1.0-liter turbocharged engine shared with the Kia Picanto. The mill will probably be available in at least two power options, including a 100-horsepower (74-kilowatts) variant. The base i20 should rely on a naturally-aspirated engine with the same displacement. A new automatic transmission to replace the current four-speed auto would be a welcomed addition as well.

There are reports that Hyundai is developing a hot N version of the i20 and we’ve even seen spy photos of a test car on track. Nothing has been confirmed at this point but word on the street is the i20 N could get a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with about 204 hp (152 kW). We even rendered the hot hatch.

Photos: Automedia