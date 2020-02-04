Ford looking to hire an engineer isn’t exactly newsworthy, but that changes completely once we get to learn the job ad unwittingly announces when the revamped Mustang will be launched. As discovered by the folks over at the Mustang6G forums, the next iteration of America’s hugely popular sports car will arrive in 2022 for the 2023MY.

As per the job ad on LinkedIn, the Blue Oval wants to hire a “wind/road noise and air leakage plant vehicle team (PVT) engineer” at its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. The listing is still public at the moment of writing, and says the person will be part of the team tasked to deliver the “final sign off on the Ford 2023 Mustang S650 vehicle program before it goes to the customers.” Applying for the job will redirect you to one of Ford’s own sites – which you can access here – where the listing is carried over from LinkedIn.

According to a report published by Automotive News back in August 2018, the next Mustang was originally supposed to come out later this year, but Ford CEO Jim Hackett allegedly pushed back the model’s launch by a year. It now appears we’ll have to wait even more as the seventh-gen model will finally arrive in 2022.

The new timeframe doesn’t necessarily come as a big surprise taking into account there’s more to come from the S550. Some say a Mach 1 is earmarked for the 2021 model year, which effectively means it will be revealed in the following months. Not only that, but Ford announced a Mustang hybrid with V8-like performance nearly two years ago and promised a 2020 release of the electrified pony car.

The current-gen Mustang was launched for the 2015 model year and even though demand in 2019 was down by 4.4 percent compared to the previous year, it still managed to eclipse the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro. Ford moved 72,489 Mustangs last year, enough to earn the title for America’s best-selling sports car for a fifth straight year.