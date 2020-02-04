To coincide with the C8’s long-awaited start of production, Chevy is announcing it has produced a two-part documentary that tells the story of how the all-new sports car was born. Due to be released in the coming months, “Revolution – The Mid-Engine Corvette Development Story” will go through the engineering process as explained by those who were directly involved in the development phase. Needless to say, we’re expecting to find out some juicy tidbits about what went on during the C8’s road to production.

Ideally, the documentary will also shed some light on future versions of the mid-engined Corvette as we’re dying to find out details about the Z06, let alone the ZR1 or any other hot derivatives that could be in the making. Keep in mind an electrified version has been rumored for as long as we can remember, and it would be great to finally have some actual official info.

Even if that won’t be the case, the fact that Chevy changed the placement of the engine when switching from the C7 to the C8 should mean those involved in the development process have some great stories to tell. It goes without saying that making this radical change after seven generations and decades of sticking to the same formula was quite the challenge, so the documentary is shaping up to be interesting even if you’re not necessarily a big fan of the new ‘Vette.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Let’s keep in mind the C8 will be the first of its kind engineered to accommodate a right-hand-drive layout, thus unlocking new sales opportunities in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. This makes it the first truly global Corvette, and we’re hoping the documentary will explain the difficulties Chevy encountered in its quest to offer a RHD Corvette straight from the factory.

Decades in the making, the first Corvette you can buy with the engine behind the seats is finally here, and maybe the best part about it is the sub-$60,000 price tag. That said, the 2021MY could be pricier, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.