There’s already an assortment of aftermarket parts and packages available for trucks, including the Ford F-150. Even dealerships are getting in on the aftermarket game, including Long McArthur Ford, which has another special edition F-150 available to customers. It’s the 2020 Ford F-150 LMSE Off-Road Package, and it adds a ton of visual upgrades along with a few mechanical enhancements, too.

The package starts at $8,995 and includes Ford’s 302A equipment group, which adds heated front seats and a ton of chrome accents – grille, door handles, exhaust tip, and more. More chrome is added with the 20-inch aftermarket wheels, which have 35-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around them. The LMSE Off-Road package also adds rear wheel well liners, a spray-in bed liner. A 2-inch front suspension lift levels the truck. The hood gets an aftermarket, Ford OEM hood scoop that’s painted to match the body color.

The package is available on any trim – XL, XLT, Lariat, etc. – and it also comes with custom two-tone leather seats, which are done off-site. The front seats and rear outboard seats are redone in the pattern. The truck also receives a new speedometer calibration along with wheel alignment. An LMSE 4x4 decal on the sides of the truck bed completes the package. It’s also available with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

This isn’t the only package available from the dealership. It also offers a barebones work truck called the Cattleman designed for ranchers and farmers. This isn’t a new package from Long McArthur Ford; however, the dealership did update it for the 2020 model year using customer feedback. The $8,995 price tag is cheaper than the previous package.