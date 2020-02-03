The 2020 Super Bowl – and its commercials – are behind us, and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the winning Kansas City Chiefs, has a lot of celebrating to do. Though if he was hoping to cruise home in a sweet new ride, he should make other arrangements. Unlike previous Super Bowl MVPs, Mahomes won't receive a new car for his award, according to TireMeetsRoad.com. Ever since Hyundai took over as the official car brand of the Super Bowl in 2016, the automaker hasn't handed out a free car to the MVP.

That includes Mahomes, who lead the Chiefs to an 11-point victory over the San Francisco 49ers last night. That's not to say he's thumbin' it from Florida to Missouri, though. He did win a 2019 Genesis G70 for 2019's NFL Pro Bowl MVP title. He just won't get another new car to add to his collection. According to the publication, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brandy was the last to win a car for the MVP title, taking home a Chevy Colorado.

Hyundai pushed its products hard during the Super Bowl, too. The automaker showed off its all-new Sonata sedan with its Smaht Pahk technology. It has a new, stylish look at a time when Sonata sales have fallen. The automaker's upscale Genesis brand also got in on the advertising action with a new commercial for its Genesis GV80 SUV, which debuted just a few weeks ago for the first time. It's the luxury brand's first SUV, and it looks the part. Either would have been great additions to Mahomes' garage.

With the 2020 Super Bowl in the bag, it's time to prepare for next year's game – and coveted commercial slots. It's nice that not all the action is on the field. The plethora of creative commercials from Hyundai, Genesis, competing automakers, and other companies, is always fun to watch.