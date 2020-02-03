There are lots of FCA vehicles appearing in Fast and Furious 9, and the automaker is taking advantage of the big-screen role by releasing a promo video that combines shots of the models and bits of the movie. While this is interesting, the real highlight happens for less than two seconds starting at the 18-second mark of the clip. Here, we get a glimpse of what is very likely the upcoming Hellcat-powered version Dodge Durango SRT.

In the two shots of the vehicle in this clip, one of them prominently shows the Hellcat logo on the front fender. There's also a blurry look at the performance crossover on a track at night.

The Hellcat-powered Durango arrives for the 2021 model year, according to sources speaking to Mopar Insiders. It would allegedly take the spot of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which is going away for a couple of years.

Cramming the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 into the Durango is already a fairly common project among builders. A member of SRT Engineering even built one to compete in Tire Rack Brock Yates' One Lap of America and won the Truck/SUV class in 2018 and 2019.

Unfortunately, the Hellcat-powered Durango won't be among the new variants of the model on display at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show. Instead, Dodge will show the Black Package that will give the exterior some dark accents for $1,495. The $1,295 Redline Stripe package will also be there that will include a Satin Black center strip with red accents on the edges. Neither of these options will affect the performance from the existing 6.4-liter V8 making 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque.