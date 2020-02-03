Caught with camouflage only on the hood and rear bumper, the next-generation Kia Sorento made the Internet rounds nearly a week ago when a pre-production prototype was spotted somewhere in Russia. The very little disguise it had is now completely gone as our pals at AtchaCars have digitally removed the makeup to fully reveal the revamped midsize SUV.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Sorento renderings based on spy shots

9 Photos

The artist has posted a video on YouTube detailing his work on the fourth-gen Sorento renderings using the aforementioned spy images as the foundation. While these still remain very much unofficial pics of the posh SUV, they’re pretty close to the real deal scheduled to make its debut later this month at home in South Korea.

Along with the fresh set of renderings, new details have emerged onto the web about the forthcoming Sorento (codenamed MQ4). The Korean Car Blog is reporting there will be a total of six engines available, but that will depend on the market. Gasoline-fueled models will be powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter unit performing its duties in the entry-level versions, while turbocharged 2.0- and 2.5-liter mills will equip the more expensive models. The report goes on to specify there will also be 2.0- and 2.2-liter turbodiesel engines.

Save Thousands On A New Kia Sorento MSRP $ 27,335 MSRP $ 27,335 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Kia has already announced plans to electrify the next Sorento with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. It is believed a solar roof in the same vein as the one implemented in the Sonata Hybrid will be available, so look for the SUV to offer a yet-to-be-revealed number of free miles each year. In the case of the sedan, Hyundai says six hours of daily charging will translate into an extra 1,300 kilometers (808 miles) of range annually.

Expect Kia to publish the first images with its overhauled Sorento on February 20 ahead of a KDM launch in the second quarter of the year. The global version is likely not far behind.