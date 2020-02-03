Drag races are meant to put against each other two relatively comparable vehicles to measure their acceleration capabilities in a direct duel. Mostly, we see sports cars and supercars at the drag strip but the truth is not many of us can afford these. Or, rather, many of us need more practical everyday cars that can do much more than just drag race. That’s why the Motor1.com Turkey team decided to compare two mainstream crossover models from the European market and see which one is actually quicker off the line.

What we’ve got here are two of the most popular C-segment crossovers on the Old Continent, the Skoda Karoq and Nissan Qashqai (known in the United States as the Nissan Rogue Sport), both with their latest and greatest gasoline engines. The Japanese contender is powered by a 1.3-liter turbo motor and the Skoda has a 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo. On paper, the Qashqai is more powerful with its 160 horsepower (119 kilowatts) against the Karoq’s 150 hp (112 kW). It’s also important to note that both cars from this comparo feature dual-clutch automatic gearboxes.

Save Thousands On A New Nissan Rogue Sport MSRP $ 23,435 MSRP $ 23,435 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Our Turkish colleagues perform a 1,000-meter drag race, which is approximately 0,621 miles. There’s also a quarter-mile mark (400 meters) on the track for all of you from the United States.

As you can see, the start for the Skoda is not the best - and the reason for that, according to our colleague Onur, is the bad reaction of the DSG gearbox at launch. We won’t tell you which car wins this drag race but these two crossovers are quite close during the entire run.