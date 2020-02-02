The 2020 Highlander can save people in trouble and still has room to pick up the kids.
You can now watch the Super Bowl commercial for the 2020 Toyota Highlander online. The ad stars Cobie Smulders as she rescues people in trouble in a variety of stereotypical situations from movies.
Gallery: 2020 Toyota Highlander Super Bowl Ad
In a series of vignettes, Cobie Smulders arrives to help at the last moment. The first time, it's a guy during some sort of chemical leak. Next, there's a western, and a guy sends his family away from oncoming villains. In another scenario, a woman tries to distract a monster in a scene that evokes John Carpenter's The Thing.
Source: Toyota USA via YouTube