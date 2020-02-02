You can now watch the Super Bowl commercial for the 2020 Toyota Highlander online. The ad stars Cobie Smulders as she rescues people in trouble in a variety of stereotypical situations from movies.

In a series of vignettes, Cobie Smulders arrives to help at the last moment. The first time, it's a guy during some sort of chemical leak. Next, there's a western, and a guy sends his family away from oncoming villains. In another scenario, a woman tries to distract a monster in a scene that evokes John Carpenter's The Thing.