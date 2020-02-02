The Kia Seltos starts at $21,990. That's for a relatively bare-bones LX model, with standard features like 18-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility, and of course, a 2.0-liter engine good for 146 horsepower (108 kilowatts). But there are five Kia Seltos trim levels to choose from – and we want all the options on our tiny crossover.

Turbo, Please

The SX Turbo trim costs $27,890, which makes it the most expensive trim level of the range. But it's also the best-equipped. With the SX Turbo, you now get a fully loaded Seltos with standard exterior features like chrome trim, LED headlights, and new wheels, as well as a massive 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation and satellite radio inside. Naturally, the Seltos SX Turbo also gets a more-powerful turbocharged 1.6-liter engine good for 175 hp (130 kW) and up to 27 miles per gallon on the highway.

But even as the priciest trim of the bunch, the Kia Seltos Turbo still offers a handful of options to choose from. There's a $700 sunroof package (which you can't get with the two-tone paint), a $300 interior lighting option, a $275 puddle light, $130 carpeted floor mats – and more. Of course, if you want a two-tone paint job (which you do) there are four options to choose from, each one costing and extra $395.

The four two-tone paint job options include Dark Ocean Blue and Clear White, Dark Ocean Blue and Black Cherry, Starbright Yellow and Black Cherry, and Clear White with Black Cherry. Of course, if you don't want the two-tone look, there are still eight standard paint jobs to choose from, including unique options like Neptune Blue and Mars Orange.

What's Inside?

Depending on what Seltos trim you choose depends on what Kia offers in terms of interior materials. The SX Turbo, for example, offers a lone black “Sofino” seat trim, while the EX model comes with grey Sofino trim, the LX model gets black cloth, while the base S version gets black cloth and Sofino trim with blue stitching.

But in terms of screen sizes, the SX Turbo model gets the biggest of the bunch; a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility comes standard. The Seltos SX Turbo also comes with standard safety tech like forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop and go.

Price To Pay

Even though the Kia Seltos starts at a modest $21,990, the SX Turbo model pictured here costs $30,185. The range-topping Seltos, with almost every option box ticked, ain't cheap. That said, even selecting a lower tire Seltos still affords customers plenty of options, both inside and out.