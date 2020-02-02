To say that Porsche has made an impact with its Super Bowl commercial would be an understatement. A movie-like car chase, shot at the greatest angles, and an easter egg that we believe to be true – the two and a half-minute ad was an exciting thing to watch, and it's aptly named "The Heist."

And it's not just an eye-candy ad. The commercial also marked Porsche's comeback to the Super Bowl festivity, with the previous ad from the brand coming out in 1997. The 54th edition of the “big game” became Porsche's platform.

Here's the Porsche Super Bowl video, just in case you have no idea what we're talking about.

But did you know that the whole footage wasn't easy to produce at all? In a behind the scene cut of The Heist, Porsche gives its fans a full view of how the whole production came about, including the lineup of iconic Porsche cars invited to the party.

From something as mundane as a Porsche tractor to the classic Le Mans-winning 917 K, Porsche pulled all the stops in making its comeback Super Bowl ad epic. A 918 Spyder was also present, representing the supercar line of the Zuffenhausen brand.

Of course, the star of the show was the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. It represents the future of the marque, and the look back to the past in presenting the future was very well executed.

See more of the whole production of the commercial on the video embedded on top of this page. It's a good 20-minute video but we're telling you, it's worth your time.