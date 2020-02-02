An automotive manufacturer may have won you over with looks, performance, technology, and comfort, but we all know that aftersales services and routine vehicle maintenance are actually one of the bigger considerations, especially if you happen to be paying off the car for several years, or are concerned with what kind of costs can accumulate over your ownership period. For many consumers, the best car ownership experiences are backed up by stellar service from the moment they walk into showrooms to the time they are handed the keys to their new car and aggressive manufacturer's warranties. Hyundai has been known to have one of the best warranties in America, offering a whopping 10-year/100,000-mile warranty for the powertrain, a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, and 7-year anti-perforation warranty. But it gets better.

Gallery: Hyundai Adds 3 Years Free Maintenance To Its Already Impressive Warranty

Starting on February 1, 2020, every new 2020 Hyundai vehicle purchased will also come with an added 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary service. Follow your normal scheduled service intervals and get your oil and oil filter changes for free, together with tire rotation. In fact, this new commitment to better customer service starts off with a commercial that will air during the Big Game pregame show, and will further add to the value of Hyundai as a powerhouse in customer satisfaction surveys. Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to Hyundai's Assurance Program, and is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience.

All of this is aimed at creating a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. If you've been on the fence to pick up a Hyundai as your latest car, would this be enough to convince you?