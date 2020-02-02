The Porsche Panamera GTS is one of the most compelling sports sedans on the market thanks to its unique blend of chassis dynamics, drivetrain refinement, and luxury features. The base Panamera GTS is an impressive machine, but like all other Porsches, it’s endlessly customizable. So much so that you can add over $50,000 in optional extras like the Panamera featured in today’s video.

The Porsche Panamera GTS slots above the Panamera 4S and below the Panamera Turbo. This performance-oriented Panamera features a 453 horsepower twin-turbo V8 which is 13 more horsepower power than the Panamera 4S's V6 and 100 less than the Panamera turbo's V8. The Panamera GTS comes standard with Porsche’s Sport Chrono package, adaptive rear wing, and larger brakes from the turbo.

Gallery: This Porsche Panamera GTS Has $50,000 Worth Of Options

When it comes to Porsche's value for your money, I’d like to take this moment to remind you that based on today’s current used Porsche values $50,000 can easily get you two 996 generation 911 coupes. If the 996 isn’t your style, let me direct you to the glut of used Porsche Panameras that can be had for under $50,000. Although this is an apples to oranges comparison it’s important to contextualize the amount of car $50,000 can get you.

In today’s case, $50,000 was used to option out a Panamera GTS to perfection. Sure it’s a lot of money to spend on special paint and extra leather, but when the Panamera GTS’s starting price of $129,000 is considered it’s not all that bad. The GTS is the most affordable V8 powered Panamera which adds performance and a wonderful exhaust note the less V6 Panameras simply cannot match.

How would you spec out your Panamera? Would you spend the extra money on more interior leather or exclusive gray paint tones? Does the adaptive air suspension speak to you?