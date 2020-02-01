2 / 10

The first one's listed as a 'fragrance' dispenser inside the car. However, Toyota also mentioned its alternate use as a tear gas dispencer as self-defense.

In search for alternative automotive energy, a roof-mounted turbine system patent has been submitted in 2012 to use wind energy in powering cars.

Toyota submitted a patent for a telescopic 'tail' in a car to improve its aerodynamics. Can you imagine the Supra with this at its rear end?