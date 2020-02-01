Ferrari, the manufacturer of high-performance Italian supercars and hypercars, is known for its breathtaking designs, powerful engines, and is anchored on pillars of exclusivity and racing heritage. They are also known to be very active in pursuing legal action towards anything that may or may not hurt the reputation or image of the brand. In a quick story picked up by the Financial Times, this time, Ferrari is going after a non-profit charity organization over the use of the Purosangue name, a word that means "thoroughbred" or "pure blood", a name that also happens to be attached to the manufacturer's first-ever yet-to-be-revealed performance SUV.

The Purosangue Foundation chose the name as a way of reflecting their advocacy against doping in sports. As well as its anti-doping work, the foundation has set up training camps for runners in Kenya, and funds health check-ups for the elderly. The foundation has also said that it had registered the word as a trademark for clothing and other products back in 2013. They have also tried to reach out for talks with Ferrari, but since no agreement could be reached, it blocked Ferrari's registration to the trademark in Europe. Ferrari is building the case on the idea that the foundation has not made sufficient use of the Pursoangue name to warrant exclusivity, citing the lack of usage in the past five years.

Alessandro Masetti, a lawyer representing the charity foundation said that this is clearly a "David versus Goliath case", stating that there is plenty of proof our their activity, and even saying that there was even a partnership with Adidas to produce branded sneakers and clothes. "I am not going to be scared off, even knowing that we are up against one of the most important brands in the world," says Max Monteforte, founder of Purosangue Foundation. The case will be heard by a court in Bologna on March 5.